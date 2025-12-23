Cyprus, Greece and Israel pointed out the need to wrap up pending issues, including natural gas and the Great Sea Interconnector, and to address Turkey’s actions in the region, sources said late on Monday, following a trilateral summit in Jerusalem.

The meeting, attended by President Nikos Christodoulides and the prime ministers of Greece and Israel, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Benjamin Netanyahu respectively, has been described as a “success” by Nicosia.

Netanyahu, according to the sources, requested Cyprus’ assistance during its EU presidency beginning in January, to improve Israel’s image in Europe.

Sources told the Cyprus News Agency that the three leaders also discussed the purchase of military equipment from Israel and partnerships between Israeli and Cypriot companies to obtain funds from EU Safe programme.

The leaders hope to resolve the management of natural gas fields by the end of January 2026, while regarding the GSI, they may decide to begin from the Cyprus-Israel part, which is smaller and will cost less.

Netanyahu will be discussing this issue with US President Donald Trump during his visit to the White House on December 29, possibly connecting the project with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (Imec), specifically with the creation of the Cyprus-Israel-Jordan-Saudi Arabia-India network.

Christodoulides suggested including Lebanon in the network, the sources said.

The issues of Lebanon, Syria and Iran were discussed at length. According to the same sources, Netanyahu expressed concern and strong dissatisfaction over Turkey’s actions and involvement in the region, including its support for groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood. The Israeli prime minister, the sources said, pointed out that even Muslim countries in the region, such as Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon, consider the organisation dangerous.

Cyprus also investigated the possibility of purchasing military equipment for the National Guard and discussed joint exercises between Cyprus and Israel and the possibility of Israeli companies forming joint ventures with Cypriot companies to access EU funds under the Safe programme.

Netanyahu is also reported to have expressed his country’s desire to participate in the EU centre for fire safety that will be based in Cyprus.

According to the same sources, Netanyahu requested Cyprus’ assistance during its EU presidency beginning in January, in order to improve Israel’s image in Europe.

The sources said the timing of the summit was crucial in view of the Cyprus EU presidency and developments in the region, highlighting Cyprus role in areas such as the Amalthia corridor to get humanitarian aid to Gaza and connecting the eastern Mediterranean with the European priorities of energy, connectivity, security and resilience.