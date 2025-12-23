Work on what will become the largest coastal pedestrian walkway in Cyprus is moving into its final stages in the Peyia-Kissonerga area of the Akamas municipality, with the project already reshaping the area’s tourism profile well before its full completion.

The seafront route, according to a report in Philenews, has begun appearing in promotional material and holiday packages marketed by major European tour operators.

While construction continues, the timetable points to full delivery in 2026, building on the first section that was opened in 2024 by President Nikos Christodoulides.

In the meantime, the walkway has quickly taken on a life of its own. Over the past year it has become a regular destination for residents and visitors, used daily for walking, exercise and casual leisure against the backdrop of the coastline.

Local authorities see this early uptake as a strong signal for Peyia and the wider Paphos district, particularly as the area seeks to broaden its tourism mix towards nature-focused, sports and sightseeing activities.

Akamas mayor Marinos Lambrou said the coastal pedestrian route is a €2.5 million urban regeneration project, with the first phase covering a stretch of two kilometres.

That section forms part of a much longer coastal corridor which, once completed, will run from the Potima marina area to the port of Ayios Georgios, creating a continuous walkway of around 14 kilometres.

The initial phase includes a small amphitheatre, outdoor fitness facilities, a basketball court, a pavilion and a children’s playground.

Lambrou said the project is expected to be completed within roughly a year and is set to significantly enhance public space and everyday life along this part of the coastline.