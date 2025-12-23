A 27-year-old man was remanded in police custody for six days on Tuesday by the Limassol district court for drugs possession.

The suspect was arrested after police found 175g of cannabis and €1,265 in his possession during an operation targeting suspected drug trafficking in a park in Kato Polemidia.

Four other individuals, aged 17, 21, 22 and 30, were also arrested after being found in possession of small quantities of cannabis.

Following written statements, they were released to be summoned at a later stage.

Subsequent searches at the homes of those arrested led to the seizure of an additional 13g of cannabis at the residence of the 27-year-old, as well as a small quantity at the home of the 22 year old.