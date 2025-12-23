Hospitality venues will be allowed to remain open an extra hour over the Christmas and New Year period, it was announced on Tuesday after the interior ministry approved a request from venue owners.

The decision concerns cafés, restaurants and music spots and will apply exclusively during the festive period.

Owners said their request was prompted by Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve falling on weekdays this year, with restricted hours creating uncertainty for customers wishing to celebrate.

Under the decision, until January 7, venues may legally remain open until 3am on weekdays (Sunday to Thursday) and 4am on weekends (Fridays and Saturdays), securing an additional hour of operation.

Standard hours will resume after January 7.

“We are ready,” said Pasika secretary-general Fanos Leventis, adding that reservations for the festive season currently stand at satisfactory levels.

He said the extension of opening hours will facilitate both business owners and customers who choose to celebrate outside the home.

On pricing, Leventis explained entertainment centres are offering a range of festive-season packages, aiming to ensure that everyone can enjoy themselves regardless of their budget.