Eurobank has announced recent share buyback activity and changes in its shareholder structure following corporate actions, outlining developments affecting its capital and voting rights.

The bank said it acquired 1.760.945 own shares on the Athens Stock Exchange between December 15, 2025 and December 19, 2025 as part of its approved share buyback programme, which was launched after shareholder approval in October.

The programme had been approved by an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on October 22, 2025 in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and followed a similar programme introduced earlier in the year by Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings.

Eurobank said the shares were purchased at an average price of €3.4739 per share, with a total acquisition cost of €6,117,394.79.

Following these transactions, the bank said it holds a total of 1.760.945 own shares.

In a separate but related disclosure, Eurobank said changes in its shareholder structure followed the completion of the merger by absorption of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings into Eurobank on December 12, 2025.

The bank said the percentage held by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited remained unchanged after the reversal of the hive down process.

“The percentage of voting rights held directly and indirectly by Fairfax remains exactly the same, without any change to the relevant thresholds,” the bank said, adding that Fairfax’s stake stood at 32.67 per cent of total voting rights.

Eurobank said this percentage corresponds to 1,186,363,895 voting rights attached to its ordinary shares.

The bank clarified that while the overall percentage held by Fairfax was unchanged, the breakdown between direct and indirect holdings had shifted.

Eurobank said Fairfax holds 0.42 per cent directly, corresponding to 15,346,002 voting rights, and 32.25 per cent indirectly through controlled subsidiaries, corresponding to 1,171,017,893 voting rights.

The bank also disclosed changes in the stake held by FMR, which fell below the 5 per cent threshold.

Eurobank said that on December 15, 2025, FMR’s indirect voting rights exceeded the 5 per cent threshold, amounting to 5.06 per cent, which corresponded to 183,666,143 voting rights.

The following day, December 16, 2025, the bank said FMR’s voting rights fell below the threshold to 4.99 per cent, corresponding to 181,166,143 voting rights.