The cabinet on Tuesday approved an extension of state support to cover the cost of pension increases until June 30, 2026.

The measure will benefit around 24,000 households and is estimated to cost €13.5 million. The decision was announced on Tuesday.

The extension ensures that low-income pensioners will continue receiving the low-pension allowance without reduction.

Normally, pension increases from the social insurance fund, which are expected to rise by about 3.38 per cent from January 1, 2026, could reduce or stop this allowance.

The deputy ministry of social welfare said the measure was necessary to protect the incomes of pensioners with low earnings.

It applies to households included in the support scheme for low-income pensioners, including those receiving the low-pension allowance through the minimum guaranteed income.

Under the decision, the social welfare ministry will not consider the social insurance fund increase when calculating the low-pension allowance.

This ensures households continue receiving the same allowance while benefiting from the upcoming pension rise.

The ministry said that the move secures uninterrupted support for low-income pensioners and allows them to gain from the social insurance fund increase without any loss of state-provided benefits.