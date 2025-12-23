Heavy thunderstorms continue into Tuesday, with a yellow weather warning in place until 9am.

The meteorological department said isolated heavy thunderstorms would in some cases be accompanied by hailstones and the precipitation rate was likely to exceed 35mm per hour.

Snow and sleet are possible during the day in the highest mountains, while fine dust will be lingering in the atmosphere.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort over slight seas.

Temperatures will reach 18C inland, 20C along the coast and 9C in the highest mountains.

Tuesday evening will be cloudy with isolated showers, mainly along the coast.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 9C inland, 12C along the coast and 4C in the highest mountains, where frost will form in leeward areas.

Rain will continue into Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with possible isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain slightly above the seasonal average till Friday.