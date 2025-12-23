“We must do our best for our children, especially in the area of health,” House president Annita Demetriou said during her visit to Makarios hospital on Tuesday morning ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

She thanked the medical and nursing staff and all the workers who made the visit possible, adding that the hospital and its operations must be supported.

She said the long-discussed works for a paediatric emergency department must be completed, saying it is essential and will significantly bolster healthcare needs.

With holidays approaching, she said “we are here to bring smiles, to support [the children].”

“I think the message is that we all start from the same denominator, we all belong to the same team, to do our best for your children and especially in the area of health,” the House president added.