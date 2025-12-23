Justice Minister Costas Fitiris has formally renounced his lifelong ministerial pension, as well as the planned lump sum, saying on Tuesday that he did not wish to enjoy any privilege deriving from his ministerial status.

“To avoid the spread of inaccurate comments regarding the renunciation of my pension, I would like to publicly state that I have officially submitted a statement in writing to the finance ministry and parliament, stating my definitive and complete renunciation of the lifelong ministerial pension, as well as the planned lump sum,” Fitiris said.

His decision was based on “principles of institutional responsibility and moral consistency”.

Fitiris said he would retain the rights arising from his 40 years of service in the National Guard.

“What I am renouncing corresponds to about five times the savings for the state from a temporary two-year suspension of the pension I am currently receiving,” Fitiris clarified.

He added that “in order to serve the country, I abandoned the private sector, where my earnings were much higher, and have undertaken a very difficult task.”

Fitiris furthermore assured he would do everything in his power, with full dedication and persistence, to meet the demands of society for a safe environment across Cyprus.