From December 26 to 30, Kapparis in the Paralimni–Deryneia Municipality is dressing up in full festive gear as it presents its Christmas Fair 2025. For five consecutive days, a big parking area on Kapparis Avenue will fill with twinkle lights, Christmas trees and holiday cheer as it transforms into a Christmas Street Food Market.

The market will feature flavours and recipes from ten local restaurants as well as mulled wine options. Held in the parking area next door to the Just Italian restaurant on Kapparis Avenue, the 1st Kapparis Christmas Fair seeks to bring some festive magic to the coastal region. Apart from food and drinks, the fair will feature live music and entertainment shows, children’s activities and Santa Claus visits to add to the excitement.

Also happening in the region this winter is the Ice Age theme park, offering creative and educational adventures for the whole family. The Age of the Pagetonians theme park is set up in two locations in Paralimni and Deryneia until January 6, allowing old and young to travel back in time, to the frozen age of mammoths and prehistoric creatures.

In Paralimni, the theme park, with its installations and life-size depictions, is set up at St George’s Square, while in Deryneia, the park is near the Christmas Village square at Shiongas Inn.

1st Kapparis Christmas Fair

Food market, mulled wine, live entertainment and more. December 26-30. Kapparis Avenue, parking lot next to Just Italian restaurant, Paralimni. 3pm-11pm. Tel: 23-819300

Age of the Pagetonians Theme Park

Ice age educational theme park for children. Until January 6. St George’s Square, Paralimni and Christmas village square, Shiongas Inn, Deryneia. https://www.eksagonexhibitions.com/