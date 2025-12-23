Larnaca municipality unveiled the Tsiakkilero multifunctional park on Monday, a €2.5 million project that marks the largest investment in infrastructure in a refugee housing area in recent years.

The municipality describes it as a key city project, ‘a modern, open and inclusive public space, designed for all without discrimination’, that substantially upgrades daily life for local residents and the wider Larnaca area.

The park features a playground, sports and recreation zones, walking paths, pavements and cycle lanes, green areas, a dog park, and a 150-seat open-air amphitheatre for cultural and artistic events, concerts and theatrical performances.

According to the municipality, extensive greenery, trees and new plantings create an environment that offers shade, relaxation and an overall aesthetic upgrade to the neighbourhood.

The project also includes new-generation vandal-resistant lighting, safe and fully accessible facilities for people with disabilities, and underground utility networks designed to ensure functionality, safety and long-term sustainability.

The 150-seat open-air amphitheatre

Mayor Andreas Vyras, referring to the need for investment across the entire municipality, said: “When we say Larnaca is not just the city centre for us, we mean it in practice.”

“We invest in all areas of the city with projects that have substance, quality and social impact. Projects that endure and serve people,” he continued.

“The Tsiakkilero Multi-Functional Park is another significant step towards a more humane, modern and fair Larnaca, for all residents without exceptions.”

The Tsakkilerou multifunctional park was implemented under the Thalia 2021-2017 cohesion policy programme, with co-funding from the European Union.