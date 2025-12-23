Lidl Cyprus supported for the coordinated actions of the Stasikratous Store Managers Association for yet another year, creating a highly festive, two-day experience for the general public.

With a festive mood, warm hospitality and a strong Christmas aroma, the Lidl Christmas Days, which took place on December 20 and 21 at the Lidl Food Academy, was materialised. The event offered thousands of visitors a two-day event full of gastronomy, inspiration and the spirit of the festive season.

The rich programme of the Lidl Christmas Days was designed as a complete festive experience, with thematic tastings and presentations that highlighted the quality and variety of the festive range of Deluxe and Favorina products, as well as interactive moments that kept the public’s interest alive throughout the two-day event. The atmosphere was complemented by specially designed spaces and festive corners, which strengthened the character of the event as a meeting point, providing entertainment and the opportunity to participate in happenings, thus offering attendees a pleasant and authentic Christmas experience.

At the same time, young visitors had the opportunity to participate in festive workshops with gingerbread creations, Christmas crafts, as well as other children’s festive activities.

Furthermore, with the aim of rewarding the public’s trust, Lidl Cyprus offered visitors raffles, gift vouchers worth a total of €1,600 through the Lidl Plus application for their Christmas table, as well as unique homemade Christmas cakes, which were prepared by the Lidl Food Academy Chefs.

As part of the event, Lidl Cyprus once again confirmed its commitment to society, by including a “solidarity corner” in the programme. There, the public supported the valuable work of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society with their Christmas purchases.

Guided by this year’s message “All things wonderful are worthy every day”, Lidl Christmas Days highlighted the way in which Lidl Cyprus translates the festive season into quality experiences that are truly worthwhile and embrace the entire audience, with substance and consistency.

