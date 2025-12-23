For the third time in the less than two weeks he has been in office, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris visited the central prisons on Tuesday.

The visit is part of a “continuous and methodical process” aimed at addressing structural and operational deficiencies.

During the visit, Fitiris held discussions with the prison directorate, guards and inmates, focusing on practical issues and measures that could be implemented in the short term.

The ministry said Fitiris’ on-site presence would remain frequent, both at the central prison and at police and fire brigade headquarters, underlining his intention to confront problems “with severity, planning and determination”.

The renewed ministerial attention comes amid escalating concern over conditions at the central prisons, which have been under intense scrutiny following warnings from the EU’s committee for the prevention of torture that deplored its severe overcrowding and high levels of inter-prisoner violence.

The recent death of an inmate has further intensified pressure for immediate reforms.

In conjunction, a public dispute has emerged between trade unions representing prison staff.

Earlier this month, Fitiris acknowledged that prison facilities “dating back to 1890 are not suited to modern needs”.

While ruling out the immediate construction of a new prison, he announced plans to recruit 90 additional prison wardens and to establish a rapid task force to address internal violence.