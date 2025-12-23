An event honouring Maroula Violari Iakovidou, Cyprus’ first female professional journalist, for her 70 years of service to journalism was held on Monday at the Journalists’ House in Nicosia.

Addressing the event, the president of the Cyprus Journalists’ Union (ESK) Georgos Frangou described Violari Iakovidou as a leading figure in Cypriot journalism.

“Maroula Violari Iakovidou is the mistress of Cypriot journalism,” he said, adding that she has dominated the local journalistic landscape for seven decades through her pioneering imprint, professional excellence, ethical integrity, generosity of spirit as well as the “humanity and love that permeate all her actions”.

Frangou outlined her groundbreaking career, saying that she was the first Cypriot woman to work as a professional journalist, the first woman to serve as secretary general of the Cyprus Journalists’ Union, a founding member of the organisation in 1959, the first female editor-in-chief of a Cypriot newspaper and the first woman to hold the same post in public broadcasting.

“Generally, wherever Maroula Violari Iakovidou went, she opened paths for younger and future generations of journalists, men and women alike,” he said. “For it is not only female colleagues who consider her a mentor and teacher, but men too.”

He also referred to her long-standing relationship with ESK, describing it as continuous, close, warm, and productive throughout the union’s 66-year history. According to Frangou, Violari Iakovidou has consistently shown care and interest in the union’s work, offering encouragement and praise when deserved, and providing moral support in efforts to improve working conditions in the profession.

Thanking her on behalf of the union, he expressed gratitude for her contribution to Cypriot journalism and to trade unionism in the sector, wishing her health and longevity.

In her own address, Violari Iakovidou thanked the ESK board for the honour of dedicating a display case to her at the Journalists’ House, marking her 70 years in journalism.

She recalled beginning her career in the summer of 1955, at the age of 17 and a half, at a time when social attitudes were very different.

She said her parents were questioned about allowing their daughter to work at night and alongside men, but defended her choice, replying that they had taught her to respect herself and had no concerns.

Despite prevailing perceptions of the era, she said her personal experience in the newsroom was characterised by courtesy, respect and affection from colleagues, and appreciation from the director and owners of the newspaper Ethnos.

Referring to the present day, she criticised what she described as unacceptable behaviour, citing “the recent outbursts by Trump against female journalists, calling them stupid, incompetent and repulsive instead of answering their reasonable questions.”

She added that thankfully, in Cyprus, female journalists are valued, as shown by the presidency appointing three esteemed professionals to head the key information sector during the upcoming EU Council presidency.

Reflecting on her career, Violari Iakovidou said she felt fortunate to have lived through all the major moments of Cyprus’ history, “moments of glory and pain, disappointment and dilemmas”.

“Today’s event marks 70 years of women’s presence in our country’s journalism, and I am proud that many now adorn the profession today and dozens stand out alongside their male colleagues,” she stated.

She credited her journey to her late husband Georgios Iakovidides, teacher, colleague, friend, Eoka comrade, and support during studies after their two children were born. “Beside the woman you honour today was a great man,” she added.

Closing her speech, Violari Iakovidou again thanked the union for the honour, pledged to remain present as much as she can, and thanked attendees for their presence. She concluded by expressing the wish that “this Christmas will be the last with occupation.”