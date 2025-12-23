The police on Tuesday dismissed Israeli press reports that an Israeli was beaten up at a Limassol hotel for speaking Hebrew.

Police sources told the Cyprus News Agency that there had been an incident but it was among Israelis during an event at the hotel.

The man’s father had posted on social media that his son had allegedly been beaten up by people in the lobby after hearing him speak in Hebrew.

According to the press reports, the man had returned to Israel, where he underwent eye surgery but may nevertheless lose his eye.

“What has been written is not true. The Israeli appears to have argued with compatriots and said in writing that he had no claims,” the sources added.

Police investigations are ongoing.