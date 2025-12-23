What appeared to be a “60 Minutes” report on a Salvadoran mega prison housing U.S.-deported migrants spread online on Monday, a day after CBS News pulled the segment prior to its scheduled Sunday broadcast, saying it needed additional reporting.

Reports from other news outlets indicated that the segment, which included allegations that Venezuelan deportees sent to the prison were tortured and raised questions about how the U.S. characterized them, had first streamed on Canada’s Global TV app.

Reuters reviewed an online video labeled as the segment in question and carrying the Global TV logo in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. Global TV normally streams new “60 Minutes” episodes on Mondays, according to the app’s website.

A “60 Minutes” spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the segment that apparently had been streamed and recorded by some viewers to be posted online.

CBS abruptly pulled the segment hours before it was due to air on Sunday evening in the U.S., sparking accusations from inside “60 Minutes” and on Capitol Hill that the network, owned by Paramount Skydance PSKY.O, was engaging in self-censorship under political pressure.

“The broadcast lineup for tonight’s edition of ’60 Minutes’ has been updated,” the program posted on social media on Sunday, three hours before it was slated to air. “Our report ‘Inside CECOT’ will air in a future broadcast.”

‘NOT AN EDITORIAL DECISION’

A CBS News spokesperson said in an email Sunday that the segment “needed additional reporting.”

Sharyn Alfonsi, a correspondent who reported the segment, said in a note to her team that CBS pulled the report for “political” reasons, according to a CBS News employee who confirmed the note’s contents.

“Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices,” Alfonsi wrote in the note, the CBS employee said on the condition of anonymity to avoid jeopardizing their position.

“It is factually correct. In my view, pulling it now, after every rigorous internal check has been met, is not an editorial decision, it is a political one.”

Alfonsi told the New York Times, which reported the note on Sunday evening: “I refer all questions to Bari Weiss,” referring to the new CBS News editor-in-chief. Neither Alfonsi nor Weiss responded to Reuters requests for comment.

CECOT is a mega-prison in El Salvador where the U.S. has sent hundreds of mostly Venezuelan migrants without trial. It has been condemned by human rights groups for its harsh conditions.

Skydance Media, run by David Ellison – the son of longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, Larry Ellison – acquired Paramount in August. David Ellison helped secure regulatory approval for the deal with the promise that the CBS network would reflect the “varied ideological perspectives” of American viewers.

Prior to the deal, Paramount paid $16 million to settle a 2024 lawsuit Trump filed over a “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, which he claimed gave a distorted view of his rival for the White House.

The FCC has said the settlement and regulatory review were unrelated.

On Monday, Ellison stepped in to personally guarantee $40.4 billion in Paramount Skydance’s latest effort to pry Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O away from selling its prized Hollywood assets to streaming giant Netflix NFLX.O. It is unclear whether Weiss knew about the guarantee when she decided to hold the story.

Earlier this month Trump attacked the new owners of CBS over a “60 Minutes” interview with his former ally, Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, on the same day Paramount Skydance launched a hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery.

In an X post Monday, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer implied that the “60 Minutes” postponement was politically motivated. “Trump and his billionaire buddies are trying to shape what people see and hear to create their own alternative reality,” Schumer wrote.

“The Trump administration doesn’t have a veto on what stories get told. CBS should put the full, unedited version of this story on the air ASAP. A free press doesn’t kowtow to the president – it holds him accountable.”

LINK REMOVED

CBS removed a link to the “Inside CECOT” segment page on Sunday.

A description on its Paramount Plus website earlier Sunday said the segment was scheduled to air at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Alfonsi speaking to recently released deportees about the “brutal and torturous” conditions they had endured in the prison.

Weiss raised several concerns with “60 Minutes” producers about Alfonsi’s segment and requested a substantial amount of new material to be added, the CBS employee said. The New York Times reported that Weiss suggested adding an interview with White House official Stephen Miller or another senior Trump administration figure.

Weiss further questioned the use of the term “migrants” to describe the Venezuelan men who were deported, noting they were in the U.S. illegally, the employee said.

In her note, Alfonsi stated that her team had sought comments from the White House, the State Department, and the Department of Homeland Security.

“If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a ‘kill switch’ for any reporting they find inconvenient,” Alfonsi wrote.

The decision comes as the network goes through changes under Weiss, who was picked to lead CBS News in October after CBS parent company Paramount Skydance acquired the online publication she founded, The Free Press.

Weiss, a former New York Times and Wall Street Journal opinion writer, was considered by some analysts as a controversial choice as she had never managed a television newsroom or produced broadcast news content before.

On December 10 she named Tony Dokoupil as the new anchor of its flagship “CBS Evening News” segment, replacing the dual anchor team of John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois.