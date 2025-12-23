V+O Group incorporates SEC Newgate into its identity

Nicosia, 23.12.25 – V+O Group becomes V+O Group | SEC Newgate, reflecting in its name everything it represents today in terms of capabilities, talent, impact and reach at national, regional and international level. This evolution is a natural continuation of the path V+O has already charted in recent years: to grow, evolve and strengthen its capabilities, while remaining firmly committed to its values, its people and its clients.

The addition of SEC Newgate to the Group’s name signifies the synthesis of two complementary forces. On one hand, the proximity and expertise in Cyprus as well as the V+O Group’s strong footprint in the strategically significant region of Southeastern Europe. And on the other, the international scale and expertise of SEC Newgate, a dynamically growing group with a strong and active presence in international decision-making centers (New York, Washington, Brussels, London), which was recently named Global Agency of the Year 2025 at the Global SABRE Awards and Best Continental Europe Agency of the Year 2025 at the EMEA SABRE Awards.

Teti Kanellopoulou, CEO, V+O Group | SEC Newgate, stated: “Reflecting our relationship with the SEC Newgate network is the natural evolution of a partnership that was built and continues to develop on shared values and the shared ambition to grow, while remaining true to what brought us here: our people, our clients and the high standards of our work. At the same time, it creates the conditions to further strengthen our teams with international knowledge and connectivity, as a response to an increasingly demanding environment of geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory challenges, crisis of trust, and the need for data analysis and insights utilization.“

Additionally, Yannis Olympios, Executive Chairman, V+O Group | SEC Newgate, noted: “In a rapidly changing world, evolution is not just a choice – it is a necessity. With respect for V+O’s history and the strength of our brand, and with a firm eye on the future, we are making our international strength more visible, without losing our character and our local identity. We are evolving through partnerships that have substance and depth, for the benefit of our people, our partners and the clients who trust us.”