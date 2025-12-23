Perhaps that seems like an unnecessary question. What else is there to do on Christmas Day than indulge in a big family feast, pull Christmas crackers and open presents? Well, there is more to this Christmas in Cyprus as several events are happening throughout the day. So, whether you have big plans or none at all, here are some happenings to keep you company and celebrate in style.

Nicosia has plenty going on. On the 33rd floor of the tall 360 Nicosia building, the dome turns into a Christmas dancefloor with a backdrop of the capital city’s skyline. SkyNovel Magic hosts a refined gathering with live music and DJs to swing into the afternoon. The event kicks off at 4pm with a performance by DJ Vassili Tsilichristos, featuring live vocals from Angela S and supported by Manik Mike.

Signature cocktails and the refined tastes that Lost + Found Drinkery is known for will entertain guests at the renowned Nicosia cocktail bar from 6pm onwards. An early evening Christmas party will take place with tracks from DJ LPS, turning the bar into a lively dance scene for the evening.

Later in the evening, electro fans will get to enjoy the Winter Music Element party at the Residence Venue. The party begins at 7pm where a carefully-designed space awaits party fans to mark the day with late-night dancing. On the first floor, three DJs will take over the decks while another two will perform on the second floor, ensuring the music reaches every corner of the venue.

Also in a party mood is ETKO Hangar in Limassol, which will feature performers bringing organic house, melodic techno, and Afro-inspired electronic beats. The party will blend impressive visuals, electronic music tunes and powerful performances. The headliner of the night is Aaron Sevilla from Mexico, an acclaimed DJ and producer who has performed in Ibiza, Tomorrowland and Burning Man and now in Cyprus for the first time. Also performing is Onfaya, an international DJ crew known for their high-energy sets and Che Boy & Yanzi, who will deliver Afro and melodic rhythms.

Limassol’s party vibes will continue with more Christmas parties as Dusty Munkey Bar hosts the Aparapira Parape DJ duo for a Xmas Special event. Doors open at 8pm and until 2.30am, the music will keep dancers on their feet. In a more chill and family-friendly mood, Limassol Christmas Land will be open on Christmas Day from 4pm to 11pm for those who want to stroll and enjoy carousel and fun fair rides.

Finally, in Larnaca Savino Live will present a night of Greek music and more as it hosts Giannis Margaris and The Band. Presenting a special Christmas live performance, the musicians will take the stage at 10pm, joined by special guests Christos Charalambides and Despoina Andreou to rock the night away and offer music lovers an epic festive night.

Christmas Dome: Christmas Day Gathering at 360

Festive fiesta with DJ Vassili Tsilichristos, vocalist Angela S and Manik Mike. December 25. 360 Building Nicosia 4pm. €30. Tel: 99-768515. www.ticketmaster.cy

Winter Music Element

Party with DJs. December 25. Residence Venue, Nicosia. 7pm. Tel: 22-100544, 99-580447. Tickets on More.com

Early Xmas Party

With DJ LPS and cocktails. December 25. Lost + Found Drinkery, Nicosia. 6pm

MOZAIK: Aaron Sevilla & Onfaya Live

Electro music and Afro-inspired beats. Party with international DJs. December 25. ETKO Hangar, Limassol. 6pm. €20-45. https://etkocyprus.com/events/mozaik

Aparapira Parape – Xmas Special

Party with DJ Duo Aparapira Parape. December 25. Dusty Munkey, Limassol. 8pm-2.30am. €10-15. Tickets via ra.co

Limassol Christmas Land

Fun fair theme park. December 25. Old Port Limassol. 4pm-11pm. Tel: 23-724744

Giannis Margaris and The Band

Live music. December 25. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10pm. €15. Tel: 96-315622