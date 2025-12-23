Wizz Air this week outlined its winter season route options from Larnaca, detailing destinations that provide access to ski resorts across Europe and neighbouring regions as the airline continues its seasonal schedule through the Christmas and winter period.

The low-cost carrier said it will operate several weekly connections from Larnaca to cities that serve as gateways to established ski destinations, allowing passengers to reach mountain resorts via short onward road journeys.

One of the routes highlighted is to Kraków in Poland, from where travellers can reach Zakopane, a winter resort known for traditional architecture, Christmas markets and consistent snowfall.

Zakopane has grown in popularity in recent years among winter travellers, and Wizz Air operates multiple weekly flights from Larnaca to Kraków during the season, with the resort located just over an hour’s drive away.

The airline is also maintaining frequent winter services from Larnaca to Sofia, providing access to Bansko in Bulgaria, one of the country’s best-known ski resorts.

Bansko remains popular with European visitors, including travellers from Cyprus, due to its relatively affordable ski passes, range of beginner-friendly slopes and established après-ski scene.

In Central Europe, Wizz Air confirmed it will continue twice-weekly flights from Larnaca to Bratislava, offering access to Jasná Nízké Tatry in Slovakia.

The resort, located on the slopes of Mount Chopok, is the largest ski area in Slovakia and Central Europe, featuring more than 50 km of pistes supported by modern lift infrastructure and snowmaking systems.

The winter schedule also includes services to Kutaisi in Georgia, enabling travel to Gudauri, the country’s largest ski resort in the Greater Caucasus mountains.

Gudauri is known for its extensive off-piste terrain and high-altitude setting, with travellers able to reach the resort by road following arrival in Kutaisi.

In the South Caucasus, Wizz Air said it will operate weekly flights from Larnaca to Yerevan during the winter season, providing access to Tsaghkadzor in Armenia.

Tsaghkadzor, located around an hour from the Armenian capital, is the country’s main ski resort and offers a mix of modern lifts, varied runs and a compact alpine setting.