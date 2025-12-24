It is not so often that a party takes over an old municipal building, but this week, the most festive week of the year, that is exactly what is happening in Nicosia. The Old Town Hall in Eleftheria Square will welcome a two-day fiesta this December 26 and 27 as the Mestinpoli – Christmas Edition event arrives.

The party event Mestinpoli returns with a festive mood to bring two days of music and DJs, street food, artists’ stalls and dance vibes, turning the municipal ground into a dance floor. Before the week ends, the event will bring together musicians, party-goers and local brands from artists and creative groups.

On the agenda for Friday evening, as the doors open at 5pm, is an RnB Christmas Night with DJs playing the very best of RnB hits, creating a dancing atmosphere. Saturday will be dedicated to Greek Christmas hits, not just festive songs but dance, pop and popular tracks from the Greek music scene.

Until midnight, the event will have music blasting, cocktails, street food, festive experiences, sweet treats, handmade gifts and concept stands offering unique creations.

Mestinpoli – Christmas Edition

Two-day party with DJs, artist stalls, street food and cocktails. December 26-27. Old Town Hall, Nicosia. 5pm-11pm. €7-10. https://www.ticketbox.com.cy/