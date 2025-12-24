Archbishop Georgios warned against any settlement of the Cyprus problem that he says would threaten the “future of Hellenism on the island”, provocatively describing certain proposals as amounting to “national euthanasia”.

In his Christmas circular, the primate said the Greek Cypriot side must make clear it will not accept a settlement that undermines its survival.

He rejected a bizonal bicommunal federation or a two-state arrangement, arguing that such models fail to safeguard fundamental rights and the future of the Greek Cypriot community.

Any solution, he said, must fully guarantee the rights enjoyed by all citizens of the European Union, warning that compromises made under pressure would be irreversible.

Despite the message of peace traditionally associated with Christmas, he said Cypriots cannot ignore what he described as an unresolved national drama.

The archbishop called for what he termed a “national and spiritual awakening”.

He said that over time society had slipped into a state of “comfortable transience”, while Turkey, in his view, has pursued a long-term strategy aimed at consolidating control over the island.

“These factors,” he said, “have led society to the brink of collapse and to phenomena of decay.”

Turning to internal developments, Archbishop Georgios criticised what he described as a broader moral and social decline, pointing to crime, corruption and violence as signs that Christian values have lost their influence in public life.

He also took aim at the daily movement of Greek Cypriots into the north, arguing that such crossings are increasingly motivated by leisure and economic activity rather than visits to religious sites.

The archbishop further criticised the quality of political life, warning that the promotion of individuals lacking qualifications to positions of public responsibility represents a regression to what he called “political primitivism”.

This, he said, comes at a time when Turkey is consolidating its position, while Cypriot society remains distracted by internal problems.

Referring to recent developments in the north, he cautioned against what he described as misplaced optimism over the election of Tufan Erhurman.

According to the archbishop, no Turkish Cypriot leadership can diverge from Ankara’s strategic direction or alter the parameters of a settlement.

Such perceptions, he warned, risk generating renewed pressure on the Greek Cypriot side to make further concessions.

Archbishop Georgios concluded by calling for a regrouping of forces to ensure the “continued presence of Hellenism” in Cyprus, which he said has existed on the island for millennia.

He admitted that while alliances remain important, Cyprus must primarily rely on its own capacities in an increasingly unpredictable international environment.

He also addressed a message to refugees expressing hope that 2026 would see intensified efforts towards resolving the Cyprus problem.