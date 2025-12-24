Celestyal Cruises this week announced the launch of the inaugural regional season of Celestyal Discovery, marking a further step in its expansion beyond the Mediterranean and anchoring its winter programme in the UAE capital.

The 1,360-guest ship sailed from Abu Dhabi on December 12, following Celestyal Journey into the region, and is operating three-, four- and seven-night ‘Images of Arabia’ itineraries.

The round-trip cruises connect destinations across the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman, with Abu Dhabi serving as the company’s seasonal homeport.

To mark the start of operations, plaque-exchange ceremonies were held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Doha, Ras Al Khaimah and Khasab, reflecting official support at key ports and the cruise line’s intention to establish a longer-term presence in the region.

Alongside the launch, the company also highlighted environmental initiatives. At Jubail Island Mangrove Park, executives took part in a mangrove-planting activity with local authorities, aligning the season’s opening with the UAE’s national target to plant 100 million new trees by 2030.

“Celestyal Discovery’s maiden voyage to the Arabian Gulf opens an exciting new chapter for the company,” chief commercial officer Lee Haslett said, referring to demand for more destination-focused cruising and confirming a three-year commitment to operate two ships in the region.

The ‘Images of Arabia’ itineraries are priced from €309 per person for three nights under the current seasonal campaign, which includes meals in the main restaurants, refreshments, WiFi, port fees and gratuities. Bookings are open until February 5, 2026, subject to availability.

In parallel with the launch, Celestyal hosted 30 travel agents on a familiarisation trip in the Arabian Gulf, organised in cooperation with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi.

Agents from several international markets joined the programme to coincide with the debut of Celestyal Discovery and the introduction of the cruise line’s new-for-2025 ‘Iconic Arabia’ itineraries.

The five-day fam included a two-night pre-cruise stay in Abu Dhabi at the Grand Hyatt, with visits to cultural and leisure landmarks including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum, Ferrari World, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

This was followed by a three-night sailing on Celestyal Discovery, calling at Dubai and Sir Bani Yas Island, where participants joined a nature-focused shore excursion.

The ‘Iconic Arabia’ itineraries, launching in 2025, will operate roundtrip from Abu Dhabi and include ports of call such as Ras Al Khaimah, a maiden destination for the cruise line, alongside Doha, Khasab, Dubai and Sir Bani Yas Island.

Odyssia Odysseos, country manager UAE at Celestyal, said the initiative was aimed at strengthening engagement with trade partners.

“Hosting 30 travel professionals for a pre-cruise stay and three-night voyage on Celestyal Discovery was an opportunity to present the diversity of the Arabian Gulf, from Abu Dhabi’s cultural offer to the natural environment of Sir Bani Yas Island,” Odysseos concluded.