Cyprus is set for a period of unsettled but generally mild winter weather from today through Saturday, December 27, with rainfall most frequent and locally heavier in western and mountainous areas of the island.

Today is expected to be cloudy to partly cloudy, with scattered showers developing at intervals, particularly across western districts such as Paphos and parts of Limassol, before spreading inland. The Troodos mountains are also likely to see more persistent precipitation, while eastern coastal areas, including Larnaca and Famagusta, are expected to experience fewer and lighter showers. Daytime temperatures will remain mild for the season, reaching the mid-teens Celsius, with cooler conditions at night inland and at higher elevations.

On Thursday (Christmas Day), conditions will remain changeable, with intermittent showers, again favouring the west, interior, and higher ground. Coastal and eastern areas are likely to see longer dry spells. Temperatures will stay close to seasonal norms, with highs generally between 15°C and 17°C, and noticeably colder conditions in the mountains, where isolated sleet or snow cannot be ruled out at the highest peaks.

Friday will bring similar conditions, with periods of cloud and scattered showers, most likely in western, northern, and mountainous regions. The east and southeast should remain comparatively drier, although brief showers may still occur. Winds are expected to be mostly light to moderate.

By Saturday, the weather is forecast to remain partly cloudy, with isolated showers developing mainly after midday, again concentrated over western areas and elevated terrain. Elsewhere, conditions should be largely dry, with mild daytime temperatures continuing across the island.

Overall, while no prolonged or widespread rainfall is expected across all regions, western Cyprus and the Troodos mountains are likely to receive the greatest share of rain over the coming days, with eastern coastal districts seeing more limited precipitation.