Joy, good wishes, and hope filled the corridors of Makarios Hospital during Father Christmas’ visit. The visit took place with the support of Eurobank as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, distributing gifts to 110 children currently hospitalised and reminding them that even in the most difficult times, wishes can come true.

The visit took place on December 23, 2025, in collaboration with the Alkinoos Artemios Foundation and the Christmas Fairytale Town, bringing warm smiles and touching moments. This year, Eurobank is once again embracing a host of festive activities with particular warmth, aiming to offer moments of joy and love to society and especially to children.

Specifically, the Bank supports the Christmas Fairytale Town in Nicosia and Limassol, the Christmas Villages in Kyperounta and Kalopanagiotis, while also offering financial support to public schools and various non-profit organisations, actively promoting the spirit of Christmas.