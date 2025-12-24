The cause of a fire that damaged two parked lorries in the Alethriko area is under investigation, police said on Wednesday.

The fires broke out on Tuesday evening between 7pm and 8pm. Both vehicles were stationary and were not in use at the time.

One lorry was parked in an open field. The second was inside an abandoned livestock unit. Both locations were in the Alethriko area.

According to police, the first lorry belongs to a 55-year-old mechanical engineer. The second is owned by a 50-year-old livestock farmer.

Fire brigade crews were called to the scenes and extinguished both fires.

Police said both owners have given written statements as part of the investigation.

It was confirmed that both lorries were not operational. They had no electricity supply and no fuel in their tanks.

Further examinations to determine the exact cause of the fires are expected to take place.

Kofinou police station is continuing investigations.