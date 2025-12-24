Kathikas village’s central square will fill with wine lovers and winemakers on December 26 and 27 as a unique Christmas Wine Celebration takes place. Two evening full of aroma, tradition and fine wine await for the final Friday and Saturday of 2025 as three local wineries share their creations.

From 4pm to 8.30pm, the square will welcome locals, visitors and anyone in between for a taste of that warm Cypriot hospitality villages know best and a sip of Cypriot wine. Local winemakers Vasilikon Winery, Sterna Boutique Winery, and SODAP join forces, offering free wine to all visitors. This way, event-goers have an opportunity to discover the region’s grape varieties and flavours in a festive setting and at no cost.

The event takes place at the picturesque Kathikas village which is has put on its best Christmas décor creating a warm atmosphere with fairy lights, joyful music and festive corners, awaiting visitors from near and far to taste the region’s wine.

Christmas Wine Celebration

