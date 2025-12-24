For yet another year, Lidl Cyprus joined forces with the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, proving that the most precious gifts do not fit in boxes.

Lidl Cyprus has successfully completed its 2025 Christmas initiative, once again reaffirming its commitment to supporting our vulnerable fellow human beings. From December 5 to 21, with every scan of the Lidl Plus digital card, the company donated €0.30 to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.

During the action, 278,265 scans were carried out, raising the significant amount of €83,479.50. However, the company will proceed with the donation of €100,000, which will be allocated to support the Food Programme and the Room Adoption Programme of the “Arodafnoussa” Centre. The “Arodafnoussa” Palliative Care Centre is the first and only of its kind in Cyprus, offering comprehensive in-hospital palliative care services to patients who are suffering from cancer.

Lidl Cyprus’ support ensures full coverage of the room adoption programme, financing the operating costs of two rooms for an entire year, the continuation of the food programme in its entirety, as well as covering the operating costs of the specially designed visitor relaxation area.

This specific initiative is added to a wide range of actions that Lidl Cyprus has been implementing for over 12 years in the support the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, with a total contribution exceeding 1.2 million euros. In addition to financial support, the company carries out numerous product donations and various support activities throughout the year.

With a firm vision and sense of responsibility, Lidl Cyprus continues to invest in actions that provide care, strengthen social cohesion and give hope. Because every act of solidarity is a step towards a more humane, fairer and brighter world that everyone deserves.

