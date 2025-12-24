A 31-year-old man is in intensive care after a late-night police incident in Limassol, during which an officer was injured and weapons, ammunition and drugs were found in a vehicle.

Police were called to reports of disturbance in an open area of Limassol shortly after midnight on Tuesday night, according to an official police statement.

Patrol officers went to the scene and found two high-capacity motorcycles and two cars.

When the drivers saw police, they tried to leave the area. They ignored officers’ instructions to stop and collided with police vehicles.

During the incident, a police officer was injured.

As officers tried to stop one of the cars, the driver resisted and showed aggressive behaviour towards police.

He was arrested for offences committed in the presence of officers, with proportionate force used, police said. The driver is a 31-year-old Limassol resident.

A search of his car found a club, an electric shock device, a number of cartridges and a quantity of drugs, according to police.

After his arrest, the man lost consciousness and collapsed.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to Limassol general hospital.

Medical tests showed he had used narcotic substances. Further examinations found no visible injuries.

Due to his condition, he was later transferred to Nicosia general hospital.

He is being treated in the intensive care unit and is intubated, police confirmed.

Two other people, aged 15 and 21, were also arrested for offences committed at the scene.

They were identified as the rider of one of the motorcycles and the driver of the second car.

Police said the second motorcycle involved had been reported stolen in Limassol last November. Its rider left the scene and is being sought.