Nicosia’s Christmas celebrations have drawn large crowds, with the city’s festive programme receiving positive feedback from residents and visitors alike.

The events, organised by Nicosia municipality under the title “Christmas in the Capital!”, began on November 23, with the lighting of the Christmas tree in Eleftheria square.

The opening featured a concert by Stavento and Ivi Adamou. The programme will continue until Epiphany, concluding with the blessing of the waters at Ayios Georgios in Athalassa national park.

Mayor Charalambos Prountzos expressed satisfaction with the public’s engagement.

He said the municipality presented a wide range of activities this season and that people have embraced them all.

He highlighted the continued success of the Fairytale Town and the open-air concert, which allowed broad participation.

Parades have attracted thousands to the city centre, and events at Eleftheria square, where the Christmas village is located, have been well attended.

Cooperative events with third-party organisers have also performed well.

Mayor Prountzos cited the festive houses on Makariou avenue, the Epic Street Fest at Spyridaki square, and events at the chapel of Ayios Dometios.

He stated that the market along 28th October avenue, organised in collaboration with the Mall of Engomi, featured more than 85 vendors, making it the largest of its kind.

Other highlights included the Aglandjia bus event, performances by Papillon at Spyros Kyprianou park, children’s parades, and a parade of historic vehicles.

The Nicosia municipal theatre hosted a successful concert by the Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Cinderella performance, with shows continuing through the festive season.

Activities take place every weekend until Epiphany at Eleftheria square and Makariou avenue, with daily events at the festive houses on Ledra and Onasagorou pedestrian streets.