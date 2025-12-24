Police issued 155 traffic complaints during more than 600 checks carried out on Tuesday night, according to a statement.

The targeted operations were conducted in high-crime areas, supported by patrols, interventions and information-sharing with other authorities, with the aim of preventing and suppressing crime.

Of the offences recorded, 12 involved driving under the influence of alcohol, while one driver tested positive in a preliminary drug test.

Officers also seized three vehicles in connection with traffic violations and arrested seven people for offences including the illegal possession of offensive weapons or explosives, drug-related crimes and illegal residence in Cyprus.

Police said the operations form part of a broader strategy to combat crime through increased presence, targeted checks and swift intervention across all districts.

A reinforced police presence will continue at key locations and on road networks to enhance public safety, the statement added.