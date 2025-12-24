Approximately 40 actions have been completed or are in progress within the framework of the National Strategy for Gender Equality 2024-2026, which includes approximately 60 actions, Gender Equality Commissioner Josie Christodoulou said on Tuesday.

At the same time, she pointed out “that for the first time we are promoting equality issues in all ministries and deputy ministries”.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of the strategy’s implementation, Christodoulou said equality officers have been appointed in all ministries and deputy ministries, with whom there is daily coordination and cooperation.

She said the strategy’s “holistic and horizontal approach” is an effort to break down stereotypes through education, the launch of information campaigns and cooperation with career guidance counsellors, so that children are advised on their professional orientation based on skills and not on stereotypes.

Information campaigns are being implemented in sectors where fewer women work, “we are breaking down stereotypes, promoting women role models.”

Meanwhile, she said paid maternity leave has recently been increased and parental leave has been extended, adding that her office is discussing with the labour ministry an increase in paternity leave.

At the same time, she said that by the end of 2026, a directive regarding transparency among employees regarding their salaries should be incorporated into national law, pointing out that this directive will contribute to reducing the pay gap between women and men.

The commissioner also stressed the importance of the launch of the Hope application by the police, which supports women at risk of becoming victims of violence.

According to police data, so far 176 women have downloaded the application, and 13 of them have sought help through it.

“The most important thing is prevention, so that no other woman loses her life,” Christodoulou said.

Cyprus, she said, is among the first countries that, since 2021, have adopted a law concerning the prevention and fight against sexism, including online sexism, adding that since 2024, by ministerial decision, the responsibility for monitoring this law has been transferred to her office.