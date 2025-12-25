The home of a 36-year-old football referee in Limassol was targeted in a criminal attack late on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the police, the explosion occurred at around 10.25pm, prompting officers to rush to the scene and cordon off the area.

Initial investigations showed that the blast was caused by a low-powered improvised explosive device placed at the entrance of the house.

The explosion caused damage to the glass fencing of the veranda as well as to other property at the residence.

No injuries were reported.

The case is being investigated by Limassol CID, whose members are examining CCTV footage from nearby premises and taking statements in an effort to identify the perpetrators.

Investigators said they are also looking into the motives behind the attack and have not ruled out a possible link to the victim’s role as a referee in lower-division football matches.