A 38-year-old man was arrested in Limassol on Thursday morning under a court warrant, after a European arrest warrant – issued by Romanian authorities – was executed against him, police said.

The warrant relates to offences of human trafficking committed in Romania, for which the suspect has been sentenced to ten years behind bars.

Following his arrest, the man was taken into custody and is expected to be brought before the Limassol court on Friday, where proceedings for his extradition to Romania will begin.