A report of an injured person near Eleftheria Square in Nicosia was received by police at around 2am on Thursday, authorities said.

According to police, the individual was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital, where doctors determined that he was a 26-year-old man.

Initial medical assessments showed that he had suffered a laceration from a sharp object on the nape of the neck, as well as an additional wound to the neck area.

The Nicosia CID is continuing examinations into the incident.