Police arrested a minor late on Wednesday night after receiving reports that a group of youths had set fires at a roundabout in Limassol.

According to the police, they received information at 11pm that several young people were carrying discarded materials and debris to a roundabout in the city, apparently with the intention of lighting a fire.

A patrol vehicle was dispatched to the scene, where officers found two separate fires burning.

A group of youths was also spotted at the location, but they scattered on foot in different directions upon seeing the police.

One of the patrol officers gave chase and managed to stop one individual, who was found to be a minor and was arrested for an offence committed in flagrante.

The minor was taken to a police station, where he was questioned and formally charged in writing in the presence of his parents, a lawyer and a probation officer.

He was subsequently released and is expected to be summoned before court at a later date.