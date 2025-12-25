Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero was charged by England’s Football Association with allegedly acting in an “improper” manner in response to being sent off during Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat against Liverpool.

With Xavi Simons already being given a red card earlier, Tottenham ended up with nine men after Romero was given a second yellow for kicking out at Ibrahima Konate in the 93rd minute.

A frustrated Romero did not immediately leave the field after being given his marching orders and argued with the referee.

“It’s alleged that he (Romero) acted in an improper manner by failing to promptly leave the field of play and/or behaving in a confrontational and/or aggressive manner towards the match referee after being sent off in the 93rd minute,” the FA said in a statement.

Romero has until January 2 to respond to the charge.

Tottenham did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

The dismissal meant he already has to serve a one-match ban, and will miss Sunday’s away trip to Crystal Palace.

Tottenham are 14th in the league table with 22 points, 17 behind leaders and derby rivals Arsenal.