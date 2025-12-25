Limassol police arrested two people in the early hours of Thursday in connection with a case involving unlawful entry into a building, malicious damage, attempted theft and the illegal possession of burglary tools.

According to police, at around 1.15am they received information that two individuals were behaving suspiciously on the roof of a building.

Police officers went to the scene, where they found that the main entrance of the building had been forced open.

On the roof, officers discovered a 55-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, both Greek Cypriots, allegedly cutting copper pipes. Burglary tools and other electrical equipment were found in their possession.

Damage was also reported to air-conditioning cables and piping, as well as to electrical wires supplying the building.

The two suspects were arrested for offences committed in flagrante delicto and taken into custody to facilitate investigations.