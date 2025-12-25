The last weekend of the year is set to go out with a bang. Countless events are happening in every corner of the island to mark the end of a busy season. Here’s what to see, do and enjoy on the last Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the year!

December 25

Christmas Day is undoubtedly a day of feasting, gifting and resting for many, yet for some, it is a chance to throw down a good boogie. Party enthusiasts can enjoy a night of techno and electronic music as the Winter Music Element event takes place at Residence Venue. Doors open at 7pm, and across two floors, a line-up of DJs will play EDM to last until late.

At Savino Live, an evening of music is reserved for Christmas Day as Giannis Margaris and The Band present a live show at 10pm, joined by guest artists Christos Charalambides and Despoina Andreou.

December 26

On Boxing Day, Cypriot comedian Yorkos Kyriakou will present a stand-up show in English at the Music Hall Limassol that centres around a single question: If Cyprus is so small, why is our drama so big? Blending traditional tsiattista, jokes, the lore of halloumi and Cyprus’ socio-economic landscape that forces many to still live at home, the comedy set will touch on Cypriot reality with humour and sarcasm. The same show will later be presented at Otto Dieci in Paphos on December 28 and at Black Brick in Nicosia on January 9.

In Larnaca, Savino Live will celebrate the day with music. A throwback party rewinding the clock to the 70s, 80s and 90s will bring groovy disco anthems, neon-powered 80s hits and 90s dancefloor classics that are sure to have partygoers up on their feet all night long. The night’s music selection will be delivered by DJ Raffi G, taking over the decks at 10pm.

More music grooves will sound at The Old House Bar & Grill in Nicosia as Francois and Louis hit the stage for a special acoustic rock night. Their 9.30pm repertoire will feature powerful renditions of songs from the past and the present, marking the season in a rockin’ style.

Downtown Nicosia, at the Old Town Hall, a two-day party will bring fiesta vibes to the city. MESTINPOLI – Christmas Edition takes place this Friday and Saturday, featuring DJs, a pop-up market with artist stalls, street food and cocktails. RnB music will sound on Friday night and Greek hits on Saturday night.

December 27

Kathikas village will turn into an aromatic wine affair on Friday and Saturday as the Christmas Wine Celebration takes place. Three local wineries – Vasilikon Winery, Sterna Boutique Winery, and SODAP- will present their labels, offering free wine to all.

In Limassol, a Christmas Market by Wackomaniacs will bring cosplay, local art, children’s activities and party vibes. Taking place at Sto Dromo Bar from 3pm onwards, the event will feature artist stalls, games and an after-party at 9pm.

More party vibes will follow in downtown Nicosia as another Multikulti Party happens at Stou Teli this Friday at 9pm. Back-to-Back DJ sets from Radio Pangea and Koulla P Katsikoronou will blast global grooves, world beats, Afrobeats and multicultural sounds that will make the ultimate dance event.

December 28

The last Sunday of the year kicks off with the Scala Vinyl Xmas Fair at Sunmoon Creative Space at 11am. The annual fair features vintage vinyl records for collectors and music lovers to browse and buy, as well as CDs, cassettes, speakers and turntables. The event is also a get-together for vinyl lovers to sell, trade or swap records while vinyl DJs play funky tunes and craft beers and cocktails are served.

A musical storytelling performance for families will take place on Sunday, taking children on a magical journey exploring the land and sea worlds. Furry Tales: Travelling with the Animals of the World, is a Greek-language show that will unfold on the stage of Ypsonas Municipal Theatre at 4pm, where an octopus and a rabbit embark on a voyage to meet the animal kingdom and different lands.

The Family Bus Cinema Experience is also on this Sunday, taking old and young on a unique adventure. Departing from Nicosia, families will mount a bus and travel to Larnaca, watching a Christmas film on the bus before making a stop at the Salt Lake and a playground.

Another film screening will take place at Pantheon Cinema in Nicosia on Sunday at 6pm, presenting the black-and-white film Last Year at Marienbad. Set in a vast, baroque hotel frozen in time, Last Year at Marienbad (1961) follows a man who insists he once met a woman, and a woman who insists he is wrong.

Winter Music Element

Party with DJs. December 25. Residence Venue, Nicosia. 7pm. Tel: 22-100544, 99-580447. Tickets on More.com

Giannis Margaris and The Band

Live music. December 25. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10pm. €15. Tel: 96-315622

Yorkos the Comically Cypriot

Stand-up comedy show by Yorkos Kyriakou. December 26. Music Hall Limassol. Doors 7pm, Show 7pm. In English. Tickets from €13. www.rsrvin.com

Christmas Disco Party

70s, 80s and 90s dance hits with DJ Raffi G. December 26. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011

Francois and Louis

Live acoustic rock show. December 26. The Old House Bar & Grill, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €5

Mestinpoli – Christmas Edition



Two-day party with DJs, artist stalls, street food and cocktails. December 26-27. Old Town Hall, Nicosia. 5pm-11pm. €7-10. https://www.ticketbox.com.cy/

Christmas Wine Celebration

Wine tasting and more by Vasilikon Winery, Sterna Boutique Winery, and SODAP. December 26-27. Kathikas village square, Paphos district. 4pm-8.30pm

Christmas Market by Wackomaniacs

Artist stalls, children’s activities and an after-party. December 27. Sto Dromo Bar, Limassol. 3pm (market), 9pm (party)

Multikulti Party

With DJs Radio Pangea and Koulla P. Katsikoronou. December 27. Stou Teli — Youssooroom Stage, Nicosia. 9pm. €5

Scala Vinyl Fair XMAS Edition

Vinyl market, DJs, street food, cocktails and craft beer. December 28. Sunmoon Creative Space, Larnaca. 11am. Free entrance

Furry Tales: Traveling with the Animals of the World

Music and storytelling performance for families. December 28. Ypsonas Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 4pm. In Greek. Tickets on More.com

Bus Cinema Experience

Family excursion with bus film screening and a lake walk. By Salonica View. December 28. Departure from Nicosia. 9am. €10 for children, €15 for adults. www.salonicaview.com. Tel: 99-251074

Last Year at Marienbad

1961 film screening. December 28. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. 6pm. With English and Greek subtitles. €5