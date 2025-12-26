The environmental group Friends of Akamas has accused the government of “lacking clear political will to redefine policy towards declaring the Akamas peninsula a national park of international standards,” warning that “this failure is leading to the area’s gradual degradation and permanent destruction.”

In a statement issued after its general assembly, the organisation said that despite repeated calls, there has been no decisive shift in approach by the current administration to safeguard the peninsula through a comprehensive and internationally recognised protection framework.

The group called for stronger support for local communities within an overall planning framework that would ensure the long-term sustainability of the area.

It also renewed its demand for “the immediate establishment of a deputy ministry of environment and climate change,” arguing that this is necessary to rein in what it described as “frenzied, uncontrolled and destructive development” and to tackle pressing environmental problems and their consequences.

The group further said that Cyprus’ assumption of the presidency of the Council of the European Union should be an opportunity to showcase the government’s environmental record, rather than see the country facing infringement complaints lodged with the European Commission.

It also stressed the need for a “fundamental rethink of the philosophy underpinning projects in Akamas,” warning against both the waste of public resources and the irreversible damage to the peninsula.

Declaring the area a national park of international standards, it said, “is the only way to ensure sustainable development for Akamas, its communities and residents, while giving meaningful substance to their support.”