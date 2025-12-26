A car belonging to a 27-year-old Syrian national, a permanent resident of Cyprus, was targeted in a suspected arson attack early on Friday morning in Limassol, police said.



According to a police statement, the fire was reported at around 5am. The vehicle was parked in the parking area of the apartment building where the man lives, in the Ayia Zoni area.



Police officers attended the scene and cordoned off the area, while the fire brigade extinguished the blaze.



The fire caused extensive damage, mainly to the front part of the vehicle with preliminary examinations indicating that the fire had been set deliberately.



The scene remains sealed off, with further examinations expected to be carried out during the day.