You read that right! A unique Christmas adventure is approaching – a cinema experience on four wheels. The Bus Cinema Experience this Sunday offers families and friends a new and different experience, enriching Nicosia and Larnaca’s cultural scene this December as the event connects the two cities.

The event, organised and led by Salonica View, is being held for the first time. It sets off from Nicosia as registered participants mount the bus and the facilitators take the wheel. On the journey to Larnaca, the whole bus enjoys together a Christmas film until they reach the flamingo lake in Larnaca where they will enjoy a casual stroll, take photographs and take in the natural environment.

The bus also makes a stop at the park next to Skala Theatre for some playtime and strolling. The activity will last five to six hours, departing from Nicosia at 9am. The €15 registration free (€10 for children) includes the film screening, the bus transportation and the escorts who will create a festive, imaginative day for all.

“Salonica View organises a joyful family excursion, full of play, walks and a Christmas mood for old and young,” say the organisers. And make sure to book a spot soon as places are limited for this unique experience on the last Sunday of the year!

Bus Cinema Experience

Family excursion with bus film screening and a lake walk. By Salonica View. December 28. Departure from Nicosia. 9am. €10 for children, €15 for adults. www.salonicaview.com. Tel: 99-251074