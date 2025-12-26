Seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector rose by 0.9 per cent in the euro area and 0.8 per cent in the EU during October 2025 compared with the previous month, according to Eurostat.

This monthly rebound follows a period of contraction in September 2025, when production in construction fell by 0.6 per cent in the euro area and by 0.1 per cent in the EU.

When measured against the same month of the previous year, production in October 2025 increased by 0.5 per cent in the euro area and by 1.3 per cent in the broader EU market.

Breaking down the performance by sector within the euro area, production increased by 0.3 per cent for the construction of buildings, while civil engineering saw a more robust rise of 1.7 per cent and specialised construction activities climbed by 0.8 per cent compared with September 2025.

Across the EU during the same monthly period, production increased by 0.7 per cent for the construction of buildings, 1.4 per cent for civil engineering, and 0.7 per cent for specialised construction activities.

Among those Member States for which data are currently available, the highest monthly increases in production in construction were recorded in Slovenia at +6.0 per cent, Germany at +3.3 per cent, and Portugal at +3.1 per cent, Eurostat reported.

By contrast, the largest monthly decreases were observed in Slovakia, which saw a drop of 3.7 per cent, followed by Hungary at 2.0 per cent and Romania at 1.9 per cent.

On an annual basis, the euro area figures for October 2025 compared with October 2024 showed that production decreased by 2.6 per cent for the construction of buildings, though this was offset by a 3.3 per cent increase in civil engineering and a 1.7 per cent rise in specialised construction activities.

The annual picture for the EU followed a similar trajectory, as production decreased by 0.9 per cent for the construction of buildings, while civil engineering grew by 3.1 per cent and specialised construction activities increased by 2.0 per cent.

The highest annual increases among the Member States were recorded in Slovenia with a staggering +36.0 per cent, Romania at +13.9 per cent, and Hungary at +9.7 per cent, according to the statistical office of the European Union.

Significant annual decreases in production were observed in Spain, which fell by 3.6 per cent, Austria at 2.0 per cent, France at 1.3 per cent, and Belgium at 0.5 per cent.