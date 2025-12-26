Larnaca court on Friday ordered the five-day remand of a 30-year-old resident of Larnaca district to facilitate police investigations into a series of cases involving vehicle arson, attempted arson and malicious damage.

According to police, the man was arrested on Thursday afternoon in connection with an investigation into an attempted arson attack on a storage facility and a separate incident involving a fire set to plastic waste bins in a village in Larnaca district.

Police said evidence was also secured linking the 30-year-old to two further cases of vehicle arson committed on December 16 and December 23, for which he was also arrested.

The Kofinou police station is continuing investigations.