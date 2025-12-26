Partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Friday, with isolated showers expected and a possibility of thunderstorms, according to the meteorological service.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 18C inland, around 20C along the coast and close to 10C in the higher mountains.

Tonight, the weather will remain partly cloudy.

Temperatures will fall to around 8C inland, about 11C on the coast and near 3C in the higher mountainous areas, where frost is expected to form.