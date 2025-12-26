Passenger traffic has increased at Cyprus’ airports in Larnaca and Paphos amid the festive holiday period.

On Boxing day, Friday December 26, 65 international arrivals and 38 departures were scheduled at Larnaca international airport.

At the same time, 14 arrivals and 13 departures were scheduled at Paphos international airport.

According to figures published on the website of airport operator Hermes Airports, passenger traffic at both airports has been on an upward trend throughout 2025.

Passenger numbers for the first 11 months of 2025 had already surpassed total traffic recorded for the whole of 2024.

Between January and November 2025, a total of 9,365,329 passengers passed through Larnaca airport and 3,640,954 through Paphos airport.

By comparison, passenger traffic for the entirety of 2024 stood at 8,661,354 for Larnaca and 3,633,990 for Paphos.

Due to the increased passenger flow during the holiday season, parking at Larnaca airport is operating with limited availability as a result of high demand.

A representative of Hermes Airports told the Cyprus News Agency that demand is particularly high during the Christmas period. The representative noted that an additional 500 parking spaces were added this year, bringing total parking capacity to 3,500 spaces.

Hermes Airports urged travellers to reserve parking spaces online through the company’s website to ensure availability.

The company stressed that online reservations guarantee a parking space and that appropriate arrangements will be made to accommodate all passengers who have pre-booked.

However, passengers who are unable to secure a space online are advised to consider alternative arrangements, Hermes Airports suggested.