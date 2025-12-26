A ground-breaking performance is set to take place in Nicosia before the end of the year, blending classical ballet and music with multimedia productions. Up next on the Nicosia International Festival programme is the The Nutcracker and I on December 28, where world-renowned pianist Alexandra Dariescu presents a fusion of solo piano, dance, and digital animation.

Her trailblazing performance has already captivated over 70,000 people worldwide, acclaimed for the way it redefines tradition and the classical ballet. Just days before 2025 ends, the Nicosia Municipal Theatre will host two shows (at 10.30am and 4.30pm) bringing magical storytelling unfolding through music, movement and stunning visuals.

“This immersive multimedia show appeals to audiences of all ages, making it perfect for anyone seeking an inspiring and imaginative experience,” say organisers. “Dariescu’s mission is to reach younger audiences and build bridges for those not yet familiar with classical music.”

The Romanian-born pianist and storyteller brings classical music into the modern age with technology and bold, live performances. With a powerful message of inclusion and accessibility, she inspires young people to fall in love with music and challenges outdated stereotypes.

The production first premiered in 2017 at London’s Barbican Centre and has since toured major venues across Europe, Australia, China, the UAE and the United States. In January, it was met with critical acclaim at the Megaron Athens Concert Hall as part of the Piano Days series. Now, as the year comes to a close, it offers Cyprus audiences the final performances of the year.

Photo by Mark Allan

The performance features excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s original score in arrangements by Mikhail Pletnev, Stefan Esipoff, Percy Grainger and three newly commissioned works by Gavin Sutherland. Live on stage, real and virtual worlds blend with the presence of dancer Désirée Ballantyne as young Clara.

The story begins on Christmas Eve, when Clara receives a nutcracker soldier as a gift – one that unlocks a magical world where toys come to life, and a battle unfolds against an army of mice. A journey begins filled with wonder, fantasy, dance and glorious music. As the Nutcracker transforms into a prince, Clara is swept into a dreamlike adventure of discovery and imagination.

The Nutcracker and I

Ballet, piano and digital animation performance. By Alexandra Dariescu. Part of the Nicosia International Festival 2025. December 28. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 10.30am and 4.30pm. €10-18. www.more.com/cy-en/tickets/theater/festival/nicosia-international-festival-2025/