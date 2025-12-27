The European University Cyprus hosted a public lecture in Nicosia earlier this month, exploring how artificial intelligence can support teachers and learners as education systems adapt to rapid technological change.

The event, titled “Artificial intelligence as an ally of the educational community”, aimed to open dialogue on the future of learning and the evolving role of educators in an AI-driven environment.

The presentation was delivered by Michalis Tortouris, an educator with long-standing service in secondary and tertiary education and a recognised contributor to computer science and educational innovation.

The lecture took place in a packed Amphitheatre B at the European University Cyprus and attracted educators, school administrators, students and technology professionals.

The strong turnout reflected growing interest within Cyprus’ education sector in understanding how artificial intelligence can be integrated responsibly into teaching and learning.

During his presentation, Tortouris outlined an optimistic but realistic view of AI’s potential, drawing inspiration from Salman Khan’s book Brave New Words.

He stressed that technology should not replace teachers, but rather function as a tool that empowers them by enabling new levels of personalisation, support and creativity in the classroom.

He began with a brief historical overview of artificial intelligence, tracing its conceptual roots back to Aristotle’s philosophy and outlining key characteristics of modern AI alongside everyday applications.

Tortouris highlighted how AI can enhance personalised learning, allowing students to progress at their own pace through tailored content and immediate feedback.

He also emphasised the role of AI in promoting inclusion and equality, explaining that accessibility tools, translation functions and voice support can enable meaningful participation for students with learning difficulties, disabilities or language barriers.

Ethical and pedagogical responsibility featured prominently in the discussion, with Tortouris underlining that technology requires guidance and that educators remain the moral compass ensuring safe, transparent and privacy-respecting use of AI.

He presented a range of practical classroom applications, including intelligent worksheets, visual content creation tools, voice assistants and adaptive learning platforms that can be used immediately in teaching practice.

Looking ahead, Tortouris argued that artificial intelligence does not threaten education but helps it evolve, creating opportunities for more humane, fair and effective learning.

“The artificial intelligence is not the end of education as we know it, but the beginning of a new era where the educator remains the guide, the mentor and the moral compass of learning,” he said.

He added that meaningful use of AI requires pedagogical wisdom, critical thinking and a commitment to continuous professional development.

The event concluded with active audience engagement and discussion around the practical challenges and opportunities AI brings to schools and universities.

Participants reflected on how technology can become a valuable ally when applied with vision, responsibility and a human-centred approach.

The lecture was co-organised by the Cyprus Computer Society, the European University Cyprus and the group Educators of Vou.Nou.