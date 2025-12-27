Conservation works will soon start at two historic churches in northern Cyprus, the co-chairman of the bicommunal technical committee on cultural heritage, Sotos Ktoris, said on Saturday.

The churches are Ayios Procopios in Syngrasi, near Trikomo, and Panayia Akendou in Lefka.

Ktoris described both as “very important monuments” for the region.

Ayios Prokopios is built on the ruins of a 6th-century Early Christian Basilica.

The main church dates back to the Middle Byzantine period, likely the 11th or 12th century.

The building contains frescoes, which are part of its historical and artistic value.

Panayia Akendou in Lefka is listed as an ancient monument. It has long been recognised for its cultural and historical significance.

Ktoris said the conservation works will start in the coming weeks.