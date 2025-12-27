Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus has on small and medium-sized enterprises across Cyprus to take part in a new European Commission survey aimed at improving how the EU Single Market functions for cross-border trade in goods.

The initiative seeks to gather feedback from SMEs on their awareness and practical use of the Mutual Recognition principle, a key mechanism designed to allow goods lawfully marketed in one EU country to be sold in another.

According to the network, the survey forms part of the European Commission’s ongoing evaluation of Regulation (EU) 2019/515, which governs the application of mutual recognition within the Single Market.

The feedback collected will help the Commission identify information gaps, areas where businesses require clearer guidance, and specific support or training needs that could make cross-border activity easier for smaller firms.

By participating, SMEs are expected to influence future EU awareness-raising initiatives and capacity-building actions that fall under the Single Market Programme.

The Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus stressed that the questionnaire is short, straightforward and designed to minimise the time burden on participating businesses.

It also emphasised that all responses submitted through the survey will remain confidential.

The network encouraged interested companies to take part, underlining that SME input is essential to ensure that EU policies better reflect the realities faced by businesses operating across borders.

Mutual recognition has long been promoted as a way to reduce technical barriers to trade, particularly for SMEs that may lack the resources to navigate differing national product rules.

The European Commission hopes that insights from the survey will lead to more effective implementation of the regulation and stronger support mechanisms for businesses seeking to expand within the EU.