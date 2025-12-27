Police arrested 11 people and issued 120 traffic fines during a night-time operation on Friday, as part of intensified checks across Cyprus, authorities said on Saturday.

Police said that the arrests and fines followed enhanced overnight operations aimed at preventing serious crime, protecting the public and maintaining public order.

More than 900 road checks were carried out nationwide during the operation.

According to police, the 11 arrests were made across several districts and involved a range of offences, including weapons, drugs, burglary and immigration violations.

In the Limassol district, police made six arrests. The cases involved possession of offensive weapons, including a knife and a metal knuckle-duster, burglary of a residence, possession of a counterfeit banknote, illegal stay in the Republic and possession of illegal drugs.

During traffic-related investigations in the district, six cars and two motorcycles were also seized.

In the Paphos district, three people were arrested. The offences included illegal entry into the territory of the Republic, carrying a knife, public intoxication and causing disturbance.

One vehicle was also seized as part of traffic offence investigations.

In the Nicosia and Famagusta districts, police made a further two arrests.

These cases involved possession of burglary tools, illegal possession of property and possession of drugs.

Police also said that extensive checks were carried out during the night at a number of premises.

The aim, according to the statement, was the early prevention and suppression of illegal activity.

On the roads, police conducted more than 900 checks. A total of 120 traffic violations were recorded.

Of these, 55 involved driving under the influence of alcohol. Seven drivers tested positive in a preliminary roadside drug test.

The police said the operations form part of ongoing preventive measures and were carried out by multiple departments.